Nuco.cloud Price Reaches $0.0212 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $529,064.20 and $37,024.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
