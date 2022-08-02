Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Hits $124.40 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Numeraire has a total market cap of $124.40 million and approximately $229.09 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $21.13 or 0.00092315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,949,415 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

