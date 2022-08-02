NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY22 guidance at $2.15-$2.45 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NuVasive Stock Down 1.7 %
NUVA stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $214,000.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
