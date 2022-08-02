Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Nuvei has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nuvei’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,409. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

