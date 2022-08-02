NXM (NXM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,191.00

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. NXM has a market cap of $338.69 million and approximately $5,191.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $51.67 or 0.00226261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,787,142 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,487 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

