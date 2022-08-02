NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 923,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $170,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

