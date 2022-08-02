ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in ODP by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ODP by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 132.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

