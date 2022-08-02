Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.67 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 170.25 ($2.09). Approximately 54,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 127,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.07).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £172.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.27.

Insider Activity at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,220.89). In other news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £5,127.75 ($6,283.24). Also, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,220.89).

