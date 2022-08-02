Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPAD opened at 2.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.09. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.01 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 8.78.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

