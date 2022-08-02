Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
ONBPP stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
