Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.
Olin Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
