Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Olin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

