Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
OHI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 75,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.05.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.