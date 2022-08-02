Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 75,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Earnings History for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

