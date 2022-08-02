Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 75,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.