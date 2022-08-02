Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 126 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $18.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $910.39. 449,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $726.47 and a 200-day moving average of $843.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $950.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.38.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.