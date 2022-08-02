OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,186.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $40.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.