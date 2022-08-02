OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,186.0 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $40.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
