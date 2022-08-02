Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

