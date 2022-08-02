ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

OGS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,165. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

