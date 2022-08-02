ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

