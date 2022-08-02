ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-4.20 EPS.
ONE Gas Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.
ONE Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.