OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 652,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 297,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

