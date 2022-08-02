OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
