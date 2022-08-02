OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.66 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in OneMain by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in OneMain by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $4,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in OneMain by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.