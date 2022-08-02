OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 4,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,264. The company has a market capitalization of $686.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,358.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

