Only1 Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $1.15 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

