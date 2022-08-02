Opacity Market Cap Tops $3.71 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $15,762.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.