Opium Price Reaches $0.21 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $872,383.42 and $72,662.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.