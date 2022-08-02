Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Oracle by 1,379.6% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 76,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Oracle by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,684,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $139,398,000 after acquiring an additional 454,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 117,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,514. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.