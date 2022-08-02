Oraichain Token Tops One Day Volume of $636,647.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

