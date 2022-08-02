Orchid Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and $9.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

