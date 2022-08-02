Origin Sport Reaches One Day Volume of $66,975.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $66,975.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00060774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

