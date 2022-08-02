Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 4.2 %
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
