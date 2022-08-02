Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.