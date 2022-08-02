ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Stock Up 1.1 %

IX stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88.

About ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

