Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,573.38 and $500.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00628578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034559 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

