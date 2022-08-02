Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Down 4.3%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Orosur Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

