Otis Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,779,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

