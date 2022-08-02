Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $6.83-7.13 EPS.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 351.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Otter Tail

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

