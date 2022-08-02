Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCFBY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.