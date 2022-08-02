Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pacific West Bank Price Performance
Pacific West Bank stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.
Pacific West Bank Company Profile
