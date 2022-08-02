Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pacific West Bank Price Performance

Pacific West Bank stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Pacific West Bank Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction, one to four family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and land development and other land loans, as well as offers home equity lines of credit.

