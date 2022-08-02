Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.04 and a 200-day moving average of $530.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $412,621,367. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

