Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

NYSE PAM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,073. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. Analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.