Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $46,913.08 and approximately $52,205.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.