PancakeSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.10 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $540.99 million and approximately $51.10 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00016439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 315,821,924 coins and its circulating supply is 142,877,651 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

