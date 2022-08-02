Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Paramount Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

