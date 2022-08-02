Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

