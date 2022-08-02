Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $671.22. 8,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.