Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,876. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

