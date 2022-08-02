Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.17. 285,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,093. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.