Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $46.93 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $46,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $210,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 357,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,893. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

