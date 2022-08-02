Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.45.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,148. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.73. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

