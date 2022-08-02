Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 29,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 393,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

