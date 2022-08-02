Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $250.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,826. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

