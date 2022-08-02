Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,383 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 1,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $62.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

