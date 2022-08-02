Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 129,803 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,803 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,511,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after buying an additional 72,591 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 891,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 376,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,525 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

